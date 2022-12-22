FORMER Highlanders and CAPS United speedy forward Gabriel “Granvia” Nyoni has paid lobola for his South African wife Monica Nozipho Ramahloko.

The development comes after the footie star faced fans’ wrath on social media, soon after his love affair started doing the rounds mid-year.

“The cows were sent and they were accepted. Welcome Mrs Nyoni. We humble ourselves before God and men,” posted an ecstatic Nyoni on his Facebook page.

It was a post that was accompanied by a picture of the nicely dressed couple signalling that indeed love was in the air.

Earlier this year when Nyoni confirmed on social media that the light-skinned Ramahloko had dribbled into his heart, critics were quick to point out that he was walking in the shoes of former Warriors’ player Tendai Ndoro, who is alleged to have lost all his fortune to a South African woman when their relationship turned sour.

Zimbabwean social media commentators have continuously refused to accept that Ndoro lost all his money due to poor financial decisions and rather blame his relationship with a South African woman, who they say swindled him.

Nyoni, however, refused to be bullied on social media, arguing that he is building a future with his South African partner.

“I will never end up like Ndoro. In any case, in this relationship I stand to benefit more than to lose. The other factor is I don’t have or rather I have never touched the amount of money Ndoro had. I am starting from zero going up and being assisted by my girlfriend,” we quoted Nyoni as saying in June.

bmetro