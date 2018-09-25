Chegutu Zanu PF councillor arrested for engaging in fraudelant deals

A controversial Chegutu councillor has been arrested over corruption and fraud charges.

Police confirmed the arrest of Ward 9 Councillor Edward Dzeka who reportedly appeared before Chegutu courts on Monday.

Dzeka is facing multiple counts of fraud which includes parcelling out of a residential stand to more than 1 buyer.

The alleged fraudster is facing another 2008 charge when he used to work at Gapouz in Marondera before being transferred to Chegutu branch in 2008 were he was involved in corrupt acts.

In 2016 he was also sacked from his duties at Gapouz Chegutu as a Field man after he had swindled farm workers thousands of dollars in the process prejudicing both farmers and the company.

And now he is reported to be still roving around farms alleging that he is still employed at Gapouz .

Reports have it that last time he received chinaware for farm workers which he then sold for his personal gains .

A senior Gapouz official who preferred anonymity confirmed that Dzeka was sacked after being involved in corruption and fraud cases.