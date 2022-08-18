Police in Murewa arrested 86 foreign nationals for entering the country without travelling documents.

The foreign nationals were nabbed at a house in Medium Density Suburbs, Murewa after being helped by a local transporter.

Among the arrested were 76 males and 10 women, and the police has since warned motorists against using vehicles in human trafficking episodes in connivance with foreign nationals.

In another case, on 17/08/22, ZRP Gweru Rural arrested Wosith Travellers Coach bus crew for Human Trafficking after transporting 82 foreign nationals without travelling documents.

Zwnews