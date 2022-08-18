Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is set to commission the Bulawayo-headquartered Cold Storage Company (CSC) Boustead Beef Zimbabwe processing plant today amid high expectation of resumption of operations.

This follows a US$400 million joint venture farming concession agreement the government entered into with the UK-based investor in 2019, Meat processor CSC Boustead Beef.

According the market watchers, the revival of CSC Boustead Beef Zimbabwe is expected to boost the livestock breeding sector.

They say this is so as farmers will be able to supply the meat processor with feedstock for local markets & exports, which will promote rural industrialisation.

CSC used to be one of the main exporters of meat in the region and abroad.

Zwnews