The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights ZLHR says its member Martin Kadzere sustained some injuries including a fractured hand after he was ambushed by about 40 police officers in Budiriro high-density suburb & was heavily assaulted, when he went to Budiriro.

He was then arrested as he together with his lawyer Nontokozo Dube-Tachiona, was in the process of filing a police report for assault.

ZRP are alleging that Kadzere escaped from lawful custody.

Nontokozo Dube-Tachiona later got him released from police custody to allow him to be attended to by doctors following the barbaric assault.

Apparently, Kadzere will appear in court on Thursday answering to charges of criminal nuisance.

Zwnews