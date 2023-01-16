United Family International Church (UFIC) founder Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa has purchased a high-end luxury 2023 BMW 7-Series, the first in the country.

The luxurious sedan totally redesigned with pioneering technologies, a bolder exterior and comfort-enhancing features — landed in the country on December 24, 2022.

Makandiwa’s spokesperson Prime Kufa was not reachable for comment yesterday, but well-placed sources said that the vehicle landed in the country for US$300 000.

Videos of the maroon BMW coming out of Makandiwa’s luxurious Chishawasha Hills home have also gone viral on social media platforms. The car also has a traffic jam assist function.

Apart from leading one of the biggest churches in the country, the charismatic preacher also runs businesses that include mining.

An internet search of the vehicle shows that the first variants of the new 7 Series made their way into the market in November 2022 after commencing production at the brand’s Dingolfing plant in Germany in July of the same year.

Mbare Times