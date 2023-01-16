LATEST: Mampintsha’s Mom Passes Away After Babes Wodumo’s Family Claims She’s Faking Illness

Reports that filtered in the early hours of today have it that Zamanguni Gumede, the mother of the Late legendary Kwaito singer Mampintsha has passed away. She died barely a month after the death of her son.

ZamaNguni Gumede (64) died on Sunday according to a report by the Daily Sun.

Gumede’s passing away was confirmed by Mampintsha’s sister who said their mother died at Wentworth Hospital.

“Now that she’s gone, I can see that she wanted to bid farewell to us. She told me she was old and that she was leaving. She asked if everyone was around and I said yes. She wanted to see Sponge, Mampintsha’s son and I told her he was not around.

“I could see the sadness in her eyes and she did not say anything. She gave us her blessing and we spent some time with her. We then left. At about 10h00 I received a call informing me that she is dead,” Gumede told the Daily Sun.

Mampintsha suffered a stroke before his death.

Mampintsha’s Mother dies following son’s death, Babes Wodumo drama

Zamanguni has been making headlines since the day the public discovered that the late Gqom star was in hospital. At first, her daughter took to media to lambast Babes Wodumo who was married to the late star after they refused Mampintsha’s mom from seeing him in the hospital.

Mampintsha then took his last breath on Christmas eve, 24 December 2022. After his passing Zamanguni was refused to see his body by Babes Wodumo and her family.

She was then admitted to hospital, with her daughter Pinky saying she can’t bear the loss. Fortunately, she came out of hospital just a few days before Mampintsha’s funeral. The day before the memorial service, Zamanguni and her family stormed the mortuary, demanding to see Mampintsha’s body.

At the funeral, Babes Wodumo made peace with her mother-in-law saying: “I would like to speak my mind and come clean. To his mom, MaGumede. I forgive you ma, I am a pastor’s daughter and a born-again Christian therefore I would like to forgive you of all your sins. May what is making us fight end today. I forgive you for everything.”

They even hugged. However, a few days later Zamanguni came out to slam Babes Wodumo’s way of mourning, saying she was spitting on her son’s grave.

She was again admitted to hospital with the family asking for donations to take her to private hospital. On Saturday Babes Wodumo’s sister, Nondumiso came to the media to say that Mampintsha’s mom isn’t sick she’s just faking it as they believe Babes Wodumo has received her husband’s life cover payment.

The South African reported that Pinky — who is the late Big Nuz group member’s sister — would have informed the Simelanes if her mother was indeed sick.

“If she was really sick, Pinky would call us and tell the family. Why has no one phoned us?” Nondumiso asked.

Unfortunately, Zamanguni died on Sunday night at Wentworth hospital. According to Mampintsha’s sister, their mother died looking for Sponge (Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha’s son).

