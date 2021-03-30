Southern Africa Human Rights Watch, Director, Dewa Mavhinga says he has been booted out of a WhatsApp group dominated by State agents, Ferrets and ZANU-PF sycophants.

State agents which include members of the Central Intelligence Organisation, Ferrets and ZANU-PF sycophants are alleged to be behind the torture, abductions, and disappearances of government critics.

Mavhinga says he was kicked out of the group, after he started giving them names of people killed by security forces since November 2017, adding that these forces cannot stomach the truth.

“Just got ejected from a WhatsApp group dominated by Flag of Zimbabwe State agents, Ferrets & ZANU-PF sycophants when I started giving them names of people killed by security forces since November 2017.

“They cannot stomach the truth,” he says.

In Zimbabwe government critics have over the years been subjected to torture, abduction and others to enforced disappearances.

In all the cases, the government denied the allegations, however, no culprits have been arrested.

Meanwhile, in a different story, Mavhinga says a truck driver has been shot dead in Mesina by suspected armed robbers who had demanded cash and mobile phones from drivers in line to cross Beitbridge Border post.

