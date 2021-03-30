Ghanaian referee, Charles Bulu collapsed in the 81st minute during the Ivory Coast vs Ethiopia Africa Cup of Nations match in Abidjan on Tuesday.

Ghana Premier League referee Bulu went to ground in the 81st minute, moments after showing signs of uneasiness which caught the attention of players from both sides.

After receiving medical care, the referee was carried off the pitch on a stretcher, forcing the match to be cut short as the fourth referee, who could have replaced Bulu for the match to proceed, was from Cote d’Ivoire and could not be allowed to officiate a game of his own country.

Cote d’Ivoire led 3-1 at the time of the stoppage, their goals coming from Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Willy Boly, AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and China-based winger Jean Evrard Kouassi.