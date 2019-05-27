2 more Zimbabwe female activists siezed at Harare Airport

ZIMBABWE state security agents have abducted two female human rights activists upon their arrival at Harare Airport.

Sitabile Dewa and Rita Nyampinga were seized by at least seven men in suits who are currently interrogating them at the arrival section of the airport.

Their abduction comes after five other human rights defenders were arrested at the same airport last week and charged with plotting to overthrow the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa after they had attended workshops in the Maldives.

The state alleged that they are planning to overthrow the government in a coup.

agencies