Mutharika wins Malawi Presidential elections

Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika has been declared the winner of the southern African country’s desputed elections held on May 21, against a backdrop of political violence as results delayed with a court injunction and opposition claims of vote-manipulations.

Mutharika, a candidate for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won with just under 51 per cent of the vote.

He polled 1 930m votes representing 38 percent, to 1 781m votes representing 35.41% percent for his main rival Malawi Congress Party (MCP) torchbearer Lazarus Chakwera.

On a distant third, former vice president Saulos Chilima polled 1,018,369 votes representing 20.24 percent.

