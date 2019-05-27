Kadoma man drowns while on picnic with lover…body never found

A Kadoma man has drowned while having picnic with a lover at Claw dam, the city’s raw water supplying dam and has not been retrieved.

According to local reports the man drowned while trying to swim at the dam believed to be hundreds of metres deep.

The deceased’s family members spent the better part of the day at the dam trying to locate him, but are yet to get a reprieve.

Theories have also emmanated from local people alleging that the man might have been taken by mermaids which are believed to be resident in the dam.

“Claw dam has mermaids its very true. I urge family members to stop crying as they may cast a bad omen on the man who might be still alive,” said a man identified as Tawanda.

zwnews