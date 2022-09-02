Police in Harare are investigating a suspected case of murder in which a human body burnt beyond recognition, was found on 31 August 2022 along Hunyani River near Ushewekunze area.

And police is calling on anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.

Meanwhile, on 1 September 2022, police in Mutare reacted to a tip off and arrested Johannes Mudziwepasi (34) and John Mutiwazhwuka (35) at a garage at Nyakamete industrial area, for smuggling 284 bales of second hand clothes and shoes.

The issue of smuggling is becoming common in Zimbabwe as most people are now employed in the informal sector.

Some of them try to cut corners by smuggling in an attempt to avoid paying taxes.

Zwnews