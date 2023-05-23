Image: InfoMinZw

A big granite rock has fallen in the midst of the road along Murewa- Madicheche road.

The road connects Murewa and Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe.

The rock is blocking the road and motorists are urged to exercise caution.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana has confirmed the development.

He says the rock is obstructing visibility and warns drivers to be very careful.

“Even though a detour has been created to allow traffic flow, motorists are advised to exercise caution since it’s still obstructing the view of motorists,” he says.

Zwnews