Zimbabwe is hosting the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s 2023 Cricket World Cup qualifiers in June.

The hosts will face the West Indies, the Netherlands, Nepal and the United States of America (USA) in Group A.

The Qualifiers 2023 are to be played across four venues in Harare and Bulawayo from 18 June to 9 July.

The schedule for the event has been released, with the 10 teams taking part in the tournament split into two groups of five teams.

Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) make up Group B.

Each match will be high stakes, with teams contesting for two places at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India later in the year.

The top three from each group will progress to the Super Six stage where each team will play three matches against the sides they did not meet in the group stage.

All points won in the groups will be carried over to the Super Six stage, apart from those gained against the bottom two from each group.

The finalists will both progress to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier is the culmination of four years of hard-fought competition and brings together the bottom five teams from the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, three automatic qualifiers from the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League Two and two teams who gained entry from the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff.

