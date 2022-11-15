If you’re visiting the UK on holiday, for work, or to see some of your friends and family members, you’re going to need temporary car insurance. But what exactly is temporary car insurance? Why is it so beneficial? And most importantly, how do you get it?

What Is Temporary Car Insurance?

Temporary car insurance is, for the most part, exactly what it sounds like. It’s an auto insurance policy that covers you on a temporary basis, often closing the gaps between the coverage you currently have and the coverage you’re going to need.

Just as you can purchase many types of car insurance and adjust many variables for it, there are many considering factors for purchasing temporary car insurance for the UK. You can purchase a policy for as little as one day and for as long as three months – and sometimes longer. You’ll also have some control over how much coverage you have (and what your premiums are).

After gathering quotes and researching your policies, you can make a final decision and get your policy instated in short order. Once this policy is in place, you’ll have full insurance protection when you travel to your destination.

Why Is Temporary Car Insurance Important?

Why is temporary car insurance important when you’re traveling to the UK?

Motor insurance is required in the UK. In the UK, like in many developed countries, motor insurance is mandatory . You’re required to have a minimum amount of coverage to protect other motorists on the roads. If you don’t have this protection, you could find yourself in legal trouble during your trip. You don’t need an expensive or absolutely comprehensive policy, but you do need some foundational coverage in place.

Your car insurance may not cover you. You might assume that your car insurance policy from the United States, or your current home country, will cover you in the UK, but this isn’t necessarily the case. For the most part, car insurance policies only protect you when you’re driving in your home country. If you travel to the UK and drive, your policy may not apply.

Car insurance offers liability protection. If you’re found at fault for an accident when driving in the UK (which is a real possibility, considering the roads will be very unfamiliar to you), you’ll be liable for all or most of the damages. In some cases, these costs can be exorbitant. A temporary insurance policy will protect you.

Car insurance covers most costs. In fact, your temporary car insurance policy will cover a wide range of different costs, regardless of how the accident occurred. Depending on the policy, you may be covered for or damage to your vehicle, damaged personal property, medical costs, and more.

For most people, temporary car insurance is a legal requirement. Even if your existing policy somewhat covers you, temporary insurance can grant you more coverage and give you more peace of mind.

How to Get Temporary Car Insurance as a Foreign National in the UK

So how do you get temporary insurance as a foreign national in the UK?

Investigate your current car insurance policy (if applicable). First, dive into your current car insurance policy and see if you have any existing coverage for driving in other countries. If you live in the United States, you may find that you’re covered when driving in the United States or Canada, but not in other countries. This should solidify your need for temporary car insurance as a supplement.

Research insurance options. There are many different types of temporary car insurance that might be relevant to you. For example, you might purchase insurance to be covered when renting a car, or buy insurance that covers you regardless of whose car you’re driving. You’ll also need to think about coverage levels, specific policy requirements, premiums, deductibles, and other variables. Research your insurance options thoroughly before making a final call.

Shop around. Consider shopping around with different companies and getting a variety of different quotes. Sometimes, you can find a very similar policy for a much lower price. There’s no reason to pay more for the same coverage.

Seek discounts. After choosing your temporary car insurance provider, consider looking for ways to save even more money. For example, you might qualify for a discount if you have a clean driving record and no prior claims on your car insurance.

With temporary car insurance in hand, you’ll be much better protected as you enjoy the beautiful countryside and interesting culture of the UK. You can get a quote in just a few hours and get started with a purchase in even less time – so there’s no reason not to do your research and protect yourself.