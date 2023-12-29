A Honda Fit with yet to be established number of occupants was swept away while attempting to cross the overflowing Mutange Bridge in Gokwe.

The incident took place on Thursday.

Apparently, the police is on record calling on members of the public not to attempt crossing flooded rivers.

In 2021 six people, including the driver died after a Toyota Hilux double cab vehicle was swept off a flooded bridge on Gweru River along the Gweru-Matobo Road.

Last year, three people, including a girl, drowned near Chiredzi on Monday after the vehicle they were travelling in was swept away while crossing low-level bridge on Runde River.

The Toyota Hillux with a driver and 10 passengers was travelling from Chiredzi town to Chilonga business centre when it was swept away.

According to Masvingo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa, local fishermen reacted promptly using a home-made canoe and managed to rescue driver Tiyani Lisenga of Chilonga and seven of the passengers. But a woman, a man and the girl drowned.

The fishermen moved the other eight to the shore from where they were taken to Hippo Valley Medical Centre for treatment.

Zwnews