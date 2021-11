Two people are reported dead at Buffalo range airport turnoff when the driver of a Mazda Primacy failed to indicate that he was turning right. The Blue star truck which was following them collided on the car with the driver who is a soldier at Buffalo range dying at the spot whilst the passenger who is a civilian died on his way to hospital.

This happened at around 5 pm, Monday. The Mirror is reliably informed that the two were coming from Chiredzi for grocery orders. More to follow.

mirror