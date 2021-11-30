The Argentina superstar has once again been named the best player on the planet, with Robert Lewandowski finishing as runner-up.

Lionel Messi has his hands on the Ballon d’Or once again, with the mercurial Argentina claiming the seventh Golden Ball of his remarkable career to date.

The latest of those prestigious prizes was collected at a glitzy gala in Paris on Monday, with the PSG superstar not having to travel far after severing ties with La Liga giants Barcelona in the summer.

Having been recognised as the best player on the planet for 2021, Messi is now two triumphs clear of eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo – with a five-time winner now at Manchester United finishing outside of the top three for the first time since 2010.

