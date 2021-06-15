Renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who was recently awarded the Gatefield People Journalist of the Year 2020 award has finally received the gong.

Chin’ono, was awarded the top media award for his investigative reporting, which exposed high level corruption.

His report resulted in the firing of former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo.

Meanwhile, Chin’ono took it to his microblog Twitter account to announce the arrival of the award.

“My @Gatefieldco People Journalism Prize for Africa 2020 has been delivered this morning by @DHLAfrica.

This is in recognition of my Covid-19 looting exposures!

It is the 2nd time I have won a continental journalism award after the @CNN Africa Journalist of the year in 2008.”

The judges praised Chin’ono for his impactful investigative reporting on the COVID-19 procurement corruption by high profile public officials including the health minister in Zimbabwe.

-Zwnews