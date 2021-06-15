Chitungwiza Residents Trust (CHITREST) director Alice Kuvheya who was arrested yesterday has been charged with inciting the public to commit violence.

The charge is as defined in section 187 of Criminal Code alleging that she communicated/ persuaded/ induced people to commit a crime by circulating a video in which she allegedly challenged the rationale by the government to demolish illegal structures.

Apparently, from Harare Central Police station, she has been transferred to St Mary’s Police Station in Chitungwiza, where a warned & cautioned statement was recorded from her.

Meanhile, she is still detained at St Mary’s Police Station in Chitungwiza.

On 10 June, Kuvheya, chitrest2020 and Harare Residents obtained a High Court order granted by Justice Mushore stopping local & central govt from carrying out unprocedural demolitions of homes, perimeter walls & informal traders’ structures.

Meanwhile, CHITREST says their director is being persecuted for being the voice of the voiceless.

-Zwnews