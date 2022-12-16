Felistas Murata, popularly known as Mai Tt is a Zimbabwean comedian, socialite and recording artist says her show in Ireland today is upside down owing to logistical problems involving the main artist at the event.

Mai Tt was billed to be a supporting artist at Andy Muridzo’s show in Ireland, however she says the later might not make it to travel from South Africa in time.

Posting on her microblog Twitter handle, Mai TT said Muridzo’s visa is not yet out, adding that even if it gets available, it would be too late already.

Zwnews