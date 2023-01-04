A HIGHFIELD school head has gone viral after sending his nude picture to his married personal assistant.

James Mukwirimba, the headmaster of Kudzanayi Primary School, clashed with the woman’s husband, Crispen Zhou, after he saw the picture in messages sent to Privillage Zhou.

Privillage resisted Mukwirimba’s sexual advances and showed Crispen the messages.

Crispen took up the matter with the Provincial Director of Education.

Mukwirimba confirmed sending the nudes to his personal assistant.

“It’s a long story my brother,” said Mukwirimba.

“It is true that the nude photograph is mine, I am the one who sent it to Crispen, not his wife (personal assistant).

“We had a quarrel whereby Crispen was accusing me of dating his wife and he called me names.

“Out of anger, I told him that handidanane nemukadzi wako asi iwe ndiwe wandingatoita mukadzi.

“Following that heated argument, I sent him the nude photograph, but I now regret it because he went on to post it to several people, who include my girlfriend.

“Crispen approached my bosses over the matter, and Privillage applied for a transfer, but later withdrew the application,” said Mukwirimba.

He told H-Metro that Crispen ended up demanding money over the issue.

“This incident happened sometime last year, and Crispen took it to the province.

“We were called and agreed to settle the matter. Crispen went on to sign an affidavit that he would not take up the case further.

“He demanded US$500 for sending the photo to his wife, and I refused to pay. That is why he is pursuing it.

“It’s like he is after extorting me,” said Mukwirimba.

Mukwirimba’s alleged girlfriend is a Grade 7 teacher at the same school, Otilia Nyakabawu.

Crispen told H-Metro that he descended heavily on Mukwirimba after seeing the nude picture since he wrecked another couples marriage before.

“Mukwirimba is a pervert,” said Crispen.

“He wrecked one of the teachers’ marriage and wanted to do the same to mine.

“I want to thank my wife for exposing him, and I took the matter to his bosses.

“He was bedding a married student teacher, and her marriage ended,” said Crispen.

Privillage confirmed the matter, saying she is feeling the heat from both ends about the matter.

“I have a lot to say about Mukwirimba,” said Privillage.

“I am under pressure both from home and at work.

“Mukwirimba is my boss, and Crispen is my husband, so the heat is too much to say the least,” she said.

Otilia confirmed dating Mukwirimba and said Crispen sent the nudes to her just to expose them.

“Crispen sent Mukwirimba’s nudes after learning about our affair,” said Otilia.

“I am not sure about Mukwirimba’s marital status although he looks like a married man. Unongozivawo kuti haungabvunzisise boss wako.”