Lightning struck a Cowdray Park policeman who was walking with his girlfriend in the surbub and died on the spot. His body was covered in severe burns while the badly injured girlfriend is fighting for her life at Mpilo hospital. The tragedy unfolded while the 2 were strolling around the surbub.

Peter Gwaza from Bikita Masvingo has been in the Police Force for 13 years. He was struck by lightning yesterday and died