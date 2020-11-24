This company was started in 1986 as a small publishing house based in South Africa, distributing horse racing cards. Since then it has developed into the most successful gambling operator across South Africa and beyond as running physical stores, so an on-line platform.

To Hollywoodbets register is very simple:

directly on its site click “Join now” green button in the upper right;

then fill in the registration form, agree to the terms and conditions;

send necessary ID documents to FICA (you will not be allowed to cash out your wins until you do it and your account may be suspended);

Hollywoodbets register is complete and you can access the site with your login details.

Hollywoodbets’ customers can enjoy gaming services that are very simple to use, encompass all gambling interests, provide very high real-time odds and many other services that can be used both from PC and mobile devices (Tablet, Smartphone, iPhone, iPad, etc.).

Besides, the platform provides endless bonuses: from welcome prize of R25, to cashbacks, win shares, or promos dedicated to special events or dates like Black Friday. The payment methods on the site are also various: bank cards, e-wallets and even bitcoin.

Azscore: all features

Keeping up with all the sports scores is no easy feat and that’s why sport statistics services were created. The features of azscor allow you to follow the game of your favorite team or the league in comfort. In addition to the main results blocks, the site has specific sections that will appeal to all football and basketball fans:

Result for yesterday, today and tomorrow;

Odds;

Prediction;

Database;

Live – real-time updates of the game’s progress;

My games (here you can choose your favorite matches or teams and thus follow the results that interest you most)!

In comparison with bookmakers’ sites there are no national restrictions for azscore service, but sports betting sites have national specific licenses.

By clicking on the calendar in the top right you can discover the matches scheduled for a day of your choice by selecting the date directly from the calendar.

This service usually provides details of the different matches and tournaments, even with live streaming. You can choose any game and see the details: the composition of the teams, substitutions, scorers, cards, injuries, and much more. Similarly, there is the option of extra alerts, for example the notice of the match start and the recent developments of the match.

no