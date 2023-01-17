A Domboshava man, who has been allegedly raping victims without protection before robbing them, has appeared in court.

Goodwill Mhandu 21, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje facing rape and robbery charges.

He was remanded in custody to March 3 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The State said sometime in November last year, Mhandu armed with a machete and iron bar, broke into Joina City Tuckshop in Domboshava where the complainant was sleeping.

Mhandu, who is HIV positive, according to the State’s papers, reportedly tied her hands and legs before raping her three times without protection after threatening to chop off her head with the machete.

Allegations are that after raping her, he ransacked the tuckshop and stole US$150, $5 000, groceries and two cellphones.

It is alleged that Mhandu packed the goods into plastic bags and the complainant’s black satchel and disappeared into the night.

According to the State, on January 26 last year, Mhandu also broke into another shop called Hot Dog situated in Domboshava and grabbed the lady who works there by the collar before pulling out a knife and demanded cash.

He allegedly handcuffed her and demanded that she surrenders the shop keys.

He forced her into the shop and tied her legs with a rope before raping her twice without protection.

The State also alleged that he opened the cash box and stole US$500, $2 000 and two cellphones.

On January 6, this year, he allegedly broke into another complainant’s house armed with an axe and a machete.

He allegedly ordered her to remain silent or he would kill her.

He allegedly stole US$6 from her wallet and assaulted her demanding more money.

Mhandu allegedly raped her four times before packing her groceries into a bag and fleeing.

Mhandu was arrested after a tip-off.

state media