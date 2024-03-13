Historic Victory: Zimbabwe Lady Chevrons Beat South Africa to Secure GOLD in Cricket at African Games

Today in Accra, Ghana, the Lady Chevrons scripted history by securing the inaugural gold medal in cricket at the African Games. Zimbabwe triumphed over South Africa by two wickets in a Super Over following a tied scoreline.

Initially batting, Zimbabwe posted 112-5 in their allotted 20 overs, with South Africa matching the score with 112-7 in their reply. In the ensuing Super Over, South Africa managed 2 runs, while Zimbabwe required 3 runs to win in 6 balls.

With a composed performance, the Lady Chevrons achieved 4/0, sealing the gold medal in a thrilling encounter.