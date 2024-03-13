3 pupils killed, another injured after being hit by a Toyota Fortuner while trying to cross the road

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident in which three pupils died and one other injured along Christmas pass.
Police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development in a statement below:
In other news, police in Harare reports a case of robbery in which US$33 000 cash, an iPhone, and a Toyota Regius vehicle, registration number AFP 6652, were stolen after two family members and a maid were attacked by three unknown suspects on 12/03/24 at a house in Glen Norah A, Harare.
The stolen vehicle was recovered dumped along High Glen Road near ZRP Glen Norah.
Police is therefore calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.
Zwnews
