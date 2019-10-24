“Zanu PF thugs” throw stones a Nyaradzo funeral car carrying dead vendor ..Pictures

MDC youth leader Gift Siziba has alleged that ZANU PF youths have stoned a Nyaradzo funeral car carrying the body of the late Hilton Tafadzwa Tamangani during a funeral service in Chitungwiza.

Tamangani succumbed to injuries after being tortured in police custody.

Posting pictures of the stoned car, Siziba said:

“A horde of Zanupf thugs have violently attacked and disrupted funeral proceedings at Hilton home in Chitingwiza. It won’t end well.”

— Gift Ostallos Siziba (@Cde_Ostallos) October 24, 2019

Tamangani’s funeral was attended by MDC leader Nelson Chamisa.

President Mnangagwa’s party has not yet issued a statement on the incident.