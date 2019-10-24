“Zanu PF thugs” throw stones a Nyaradzo funeral car carrying dead vendor ..Pictures

By Takunda Shumba
- 1 hour ago

MDC youth leader Gift Siziba has alleged that ZANU PF youths have stoned a Nyaradzo funeral car carrying the body of the late Hilton Tafadzwa Tamangani during a funeral service in Chitungwiza.

Tamangani succumbed to injuries after being tortured in police custody.

Posting pictures of the stoned car, Siziba said:

“A horde of Zanupf thugs have violently attacked and disrupted funeral proceedings at Hilton home in Chitingwiza. It won’t end well.”

Tamangani’s funeral was attended by MDC leader Nelson Chamisa.

President Mnangagwa’s party has not yet issued a statement on the incident.

 

