Edmund Kudzayi “Baba Jukwa” deletes 2018 election rigging video

Former Sunday Mail Editor Edmund Kudzayi has deleted his much publicised documentary exposing electoral irregularities over an error in the V11 sequencing.
Kudzayi said he will publishing the corrected version in a few weeks.
I’ve withdrawn the #Excelgate documentary from YouTube due a significant error in the V11 sequence.
I’ll be publishing another documentary on the election in a few weeks and will use the opportunity to correct the error.
— Edmund Kudzayi (@EdmundKudzayi) October 24, 2019
