Farm guards apprehend armed poachers

4 men have been arrested for poaching and suspicion of illegal possession of an unregistered firearm in Nyabira. On 22/10/19 at around 0300hrs, the accused persons went to a farm in Nyabira driving a Mazda B1800 and Peugeot 504 and were intercepted by 2 alert security guards while trying to break into a fowl run.

They tried to escape and in the process fired 2 shots as they fled into their getaway cars. The Mazda B1800 developed a fault leading to the arrest of 2 accused persons.

A search was conducted on the vehicle, leading to the recovery of carcasses of one bush buck and 2 rabbits. Investigations led to the arrest of the other 2 accused persons in the vicinity and the recovery of a .22 Bruno rifle, 32 live rounds, 2 spent cartridges and the Peugeot 504 vehicle.

The accused persons will appear in court soon.

