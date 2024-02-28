Categories: Zim Latest

Highly contagious livestock disease Foot and Mouth reported in 2 provinces, cattle movement restricted

An outbreak of highly contagious livestock disease Foot and Mouth has been reported in Buhera district in Manicaland province and Chikomba district in Mashonaland East province.

In response, the Department of Veterinary Services has announced indefinite quarantines in the affected areas, restricting the movement of livestock.

Foot and mouth is a notifiable disease with significant economic impact as it threatens the national herd.

