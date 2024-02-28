BREAKING: SA police arrest 6 suspects for AKA’s murder

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested six people for the murder last year of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane.

The suspects will appear in court on Thursday.

Story to follow…

One of South Africa’s leading rappers, AKA, was shot dead outside a restaurant in the coastal city of Durban.

He was killed along with his close friend, the chef and entrepreneur Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane.

The pair are thought to have been on their way to a nightclub for a performance as part of Forbes’ birthday celebrations when they were shot.

The motive of the killing is being investigated.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda has told the BBC that the rapper and his friend were walking to their car when they were approached by two armed men who shot them at close range.

The assailants then fled the scene on foot.

Zwnews