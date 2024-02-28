Air-Force of Zimbabwe on recruitment drive…HOW TO APPLY…

The Air Force of Zimbabwe is on a recruitment drive and suitable candidates are being invited.
Vacancies have arisen in a number of disciplines like Trainee Pilots, Air Traffic Controllers, Traditional Dance Troop among others.
And the minimum entry requirements include: 5 ‘O’ level passes including English Language, depending with category.
Candidates will run a 10km road run on the day of recruit.
