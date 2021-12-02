Warning: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" in /home/zimgui5/public_html/zwnews.com/wp-content/plugins/most-and-least-read-posts-widget/most_and_least_read_posts.php on line 113
File photo for illustration purposes only
The Meteological Services Department of Zimbabwe has predicted high temperatures across the country today.
Under such conditions, residents are urged to take a lot of fluids to replace lost water from their bodies.
Meanwhile, below are the maximum temperatures: Harare – 33°C, Bulawayo – 35°C, Gweru – 34°C, Mutare – 33°C, Masvingo – 38°C, Victoria Falls – 39°C, Kariba – 40°C, Vumba – 29°C and Nyanga – 29°C.
