Warning: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" in /home/zimgui5/public_html/zwnews.com/wp-content/plugins/most-and-least-read-posts-widget/most_and_least_read_posts.php on line 113

Warning: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" in /home/zimgui5/public_html/zwnews.com/wp-content/plugins/most-and-least-read-posts-widget/most_and_least_read_posts.php on line 113

Warning: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" in /home/zimgui5/public_html/zwnews.com/wp-content/plugins/most-and-least-read-posts-widget/most_and_least_read_posts.php on line 113

Warning: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" in /home/zimgui5/public_html/zwnews.com/wp-content/plugins/most-and-least-read-posts-widget/most_and_least_read_posts.php on line 113

Warning: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" in /home/zimgui5/public_html/zwnews.com/wp-content/plugins/most-and-least-read-posts-widget/most_and_least_read_posts.php on line 113

Warning: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" in /home/zimgui5/public_html/zwnews.com/wp-content/plugins/most-and-least-read-posts-widget/most_and_least_read_posts.php on line 113

Warning: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" in /home/zimgui5/public_html/zwnews.com/wp-content/plugins/most-and-least-read-posts-widget/most_and_least_read_posts.php on line 113

Warning: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" in /home/zimgui5/public_html/zwnews.com/wp-content/plugins/most-and-least-read-posts-widget/most_and_least_read_posts.php on line 113

Warning: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" in /home/zimgui5/public_html/zwnews.com/wp-content/plugins/most-and-least-read-posts-widget/most_and_least_read_posts.php on line 113

Warning: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" in /home/zimgui5/public_html/zwnews.com/wp-content/plugins/most-and-least-read-posts-widget/most_and_least_read_posts.php on line 113

Warning: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" in /home/zimgui5/public_html/zwnews.com/wp-content/plugins/most-and-least-read-posts-widget/most_and_least_read_posts.php on line 113

Warning: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" in /home/zimgui5/public_html/zwnews.com/wp-content/plugins/most-and-least-read-posts-widget/most_and_least_read_posts.php on line 113

Warning: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" in /home/zimgui5/public_html/zwnews.com/wp-content/plugins/most-and-least-read-posts-widget/most_and_least_read_posts.php on line 113

Warning: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" in /home/zimgui5/public_html/zwnews.com/wp-content/plugins/most-and-least-read-posts-widget/most_and_least_read_posts.php on line 113

File photo for illustration purposes only

The Meteological Services Department of Zimbabwe has predicted high temperatures across the country today.

Under such conditions, residents are urged to take a lot of fluids to replace lost water from their bodies.

Meanwhile, below are the maximum temperatures: Harare – 33°C, Bulawayo – 35°C, Gweru – 34°C, Mutare – 33°C, Masvingo – 38°C, Victoria Falls – 39°C, Kariba – 40°C, Vumba – 29°C and Nyanga – 29°C.

Zwnews

 