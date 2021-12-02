: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line: Undefined array key "HTTP_USER_AGENT" inon line

The Meteological Services Department of Zimbabwe has predicted high temperatures across the country today.

Under such conditions, residents are urged to take a lot of fluids to replace lost water from their bodies.

Meanwhile, below are the maximum temperatures: Harare – 33°C, Bulawayo – 35°C, Gweru – 34°C, Mutare – 33°C, Masvingo – 38°C, Victoria Falls – 39°C, Kariba – 40°C, Vumba – 29°C and Nyanga – 29°C.

Zwnews