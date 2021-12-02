President Emmerson Mnangagwa has challenged those demanding reforms, particularly the opposition to spell them out.

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe is compliant with SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections and her Constitution, adding that it surprises him that some still demand reforms.

Apparently, the opposition parties in the country are calling for electoral, media, economic, political reforms, saying lack of such reforms would render the forthcoming polls neither free nor fair.

Elections in Zimbabwe have over the years been marred by irregularities and alleged vote rigging.

President Mnangagwa and his government stands accused of dilly dallying on reforms.

At one point, a former cabinet minister said ZANU-PF will never reform itself out of power.

