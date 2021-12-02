President Emmersnon Mnangagwa has arrived in the resort town of Victoria Falls.

He is expected to officially open the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) and the listing of Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc today.

President has been ccompanied by cabinet ministers, senior government officials and members of the business community, among others.

The VFEX was established by government in 2020 to facilitate listing of companies trading in foreign currency.

The VFEX, is a subsidiary of the ZSE established to kick start the Offshore Financial Services Centre.

Zwnews