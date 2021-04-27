Harare East Member of Parliament, Tendai Biti and five others are going to know their fate as to if they are supposed to sit in the National Assembly or not following their expulsion few weeks ago.

The High Court is today billed to rule on whether or not the so-called People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Secretary General, Benjamin Rukanda’s recall of the six should stand.

This came after Rukanda successfully filed for the MPs’ recall after he presented himself as a bona fide PDP secretary-general at the time of its split.

However, High Court judge Justice Amy Tsanga recently set aside Rukanda’s recall of the MPs saying he was not the bonafide secretary-general of the PDP.

As Newsday reports, the court heard that Settlement Chikwinya was party secretary-general before its split ahead of the 2018 polls.

Rukanda has, however, appealed against the ruling and the matter is set to be heard today.