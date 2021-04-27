A Zimbabwean working in Botswana, Patience Sibonisiwe Moyo, is lucky to be alive after she accidentally fell into a deep hole by a roadside at night.

Quoting the Voice of America (VOA) the NewsHawks reports that for 11 days, she was stuck 12 metres underground with a broken arm (X-ray), her frantic screams unheard.

The incident happened in Ramotswa village, southwest of the capital Gaborone. Moyo says a brown snake would occasionally peep from a crevice, but did not harm her.

The mother-of-two was rescued after a traditional healer, passing by with a group of clients, peeped into the hole.

-Photo/ text -The NewsHawks