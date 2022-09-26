Close to 200 drivers with a leading transport and logistics company who had held on to the company vehicles while striking over an improvement of their working conditions have literally breathed a huge sigh of relief after the High Court dismissed a lawsuit from their employer who wanted to have the vehicles returned.

Strauss Logistics had sued a total number of its 199 workers who held on to its vehicles after embarking on job action since June 8, this year.

The workers were represented by Obey Shava of Shava Law Chambers.

In a tweet, the law firm said:

“The High (Court) has delivered its judgment in a matter where Strauss logistics had sued 199 drivers for the return of company vehicles as these drivers had embarked on a strike for the improvement of their working conditions. The (court) said there was no justification for the lawsuit“.

Zwnews