On Friday Energy Invictus started drilling at the Mukuyu-1 exploration well in Mbire.

Mukuyu-1 will be drilled to a projected depth of 3.5km.

Drilling and evaluation of the well will take 50-60 days.

Meanwhile, Invictus Energy has since spudded the maiden exploration well Mukuyu-1 in its Cabora Bassa drilling campaign.

The company says will release updates as drilling progresses.

Zwnews