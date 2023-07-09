The High Court has issued a ruling, stating that the Magistrate erred in not promptly hearing the appeal against the ban imposed on Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) launch rally.

Consequently, the High Court has directed the Magistrate to hear the appeal today at 12 noon.

The rally was slated for 10 am today.

The court challenge came after the police barred CCC campaign launch rally in Bindura.

The police said the venue had no serviced roads and toilets.

The party approached the courts challenging the ban.

Zwnews