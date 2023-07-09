The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Dzivarasekwa on 09/07/23, arrested Nathan Ziwini (38) in connection with a murder case in which he allegedly assaulted Mamasa Magwarimbo (40) after a misunderstanding over a chair in a Nite Club in Dzivarasekwa.

The victim sustained severe head injuries and died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

In other news, The ZRP is investigating a hit-and-run road traffic accident that occurred in Mabvuku along the Harare-Mutare Road on 08/07/23 at around 0300 hours, where an unknown motorist who was driving an Isuzu Double Cab (registration number and colour of the vehicle not recorded) allegedly ran over two pedestrians who had parked their Mazda B2200 on the road side.

The two victims sustained severe injuries and died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Zwnews