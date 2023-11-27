Exiled Zimbabwean politician and former Mugabe Minister, Walter Mzembi, has revealed that numerous Zimbabwean professionals are expressing keen interest in qualifying for jobs as farm laborers in Israel. This interest has surged following Malawi’s agreement with Israel to dispatch thousands of young men and women to work on Israeli farms, with each participant earning a monthly salary of US$1,500, as disclosed by Malawian Member of Parliament Eisenhower Nduwa Mkaka.

While some African political commentators have criticized Malawi for the deal, labeling it as indicative of a lack of progressive leadership on the continent, Mzembi countered by stating that he has received numerous inquiries from Zimbabweans seeking information on how to secure these jobs. In response to critics, Mzembi questioned the practicality of turning down an offer that pays significantly more than typical white-collar jobs in Zimbabwe, emphasizing the financial appeal of the opportunity.

Highlighting the economic challenges faced by African nations in absorbing their growing number of graduates, Mzembi argued that the lack of internal markets, innovation, and creativity in job creation pose significant obstacles. He stressed the need for strategic thinking, advocating for job quotas in various countries based on the resources exported, and promoting value addition, beneficiation, and import substitution.