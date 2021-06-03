High Court Justice Webster Chinamora has recused himself from hearing embattled Chief Justice Luke Malaba’s contempt matter.

This comes after former minister Jonathan Moyo had claimed that he had tried to influence two other judges on behalf of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), which Malaba controls.

In Chambers, Zimlive also reports that Justice Chinamora confirmed meeting, JSC secretary Walter Chikwana in the last week.

Meanwhile, the High Court is now hearing the contempt of court charges against Chief Justice Malaba.

This follows Malaba’s return to work after the same court had declared on 15 May 2021, that the top judge’s term of office expired when he turned 70 on 15 May.

Malaba claimed that an appeal he made in the Supreme Court has frozen the ruling against him.

Apparently, it also later came to light that he had in fact, not yet made the appeal.

-Zwnews