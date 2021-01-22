High Court Justice Benjamin Chikowero was interviewed by police over granting notorious armed robber Musa Taj Abdul and his two co-accused Godfrey Mupamhanga and Rudolf Tapiwa Kanhanga bail.

Meanwhile, the Justice Service Commission has spoken on the matter, saying the judge was indeed interviewed by police, but as a potential witness.

The JSC says the judge was not interviewed as an accused person as has been the impression in some news articles.

Apparently, Public Prosecutor Tapiwa Kasema who consented to granting of the bail was arrested over the issue.

The bail caused a public outcry and saw the freed notorious armed robbers being arrested again.

-Zwnews

Read statement by the JSC below: