Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chitungwiza South and Zengeza, Christopher Chigumba has passed on.

Chigumba died after suffering Covid-related complications. His son Christopher jnr was once married to Zimbabwe Electoral Commission( ZEC) Chairperson Priscilla Chigumba before their divorce some time back.

Mourners are gathered in Tynwald, Harare.

Details follow…..

