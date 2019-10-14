High Court evicts Grace Mugabe from Blue Roof…Real owners emerge

CONTROVERSIAL former Zimbabwe first Lady Grace Mugabe’s woes seem to have mounted following reports that the High Court ordered that she surrender part of the Blue Roof property.

The Sheriff of the High Court reportedly issued Grace with a warrant of ejection that she should surrender the property she is holding onto by Wednesday 16 of October, 2019.

A High Court warrant dated on 4 October reads:

Now therefore you are required and directed to eject … all persons claiming through it, its goods and possessions from and out of all occupation and possession whatsoever of the said premises, and to leave the same, to the end that the said Farai Nigel Chitsinde and Nyasha Amanda Chitsinde duly represented by Constance Tsitsi Chitsinde may peaceably enter into and possess the same, and for so doing this shall be your warrant.

After the late former president Robert Mugabe’s death it emerged that Zanu PF bought the land the blue roof stands on and donated it to Mugabe in 1999 who then extended the land.

The Chitsindes who made the court application were evicted from part of the land when construction of the Blue Roof began.