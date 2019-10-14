Mugabe almost divorced after wife Grace cheated on him

There are reports from a local daily that the late former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe came close to divorcing his wife Grace amid claims of infidelity.

According to a close family source who spoke to the paper , former Vice President Joyce Mujuru had to intervene at one point to stop the marriage’s collapse.

Said the source:

There were marital problems that emanated from infidelity. At some stages, Mai Mujuru had to intervene to stop the collapse of the marriage. A few years later, Mugabe used this wise counsel from Mai Mujuru to stop the marriage from breaking up.

According to the source, the security circles knew that all was not rosy in Mugabe’s marriage.

daily news