The High Court has thrown out former NetOne Chief Executive Officer Reward Kangai’s bid for package.

Apparently, spirited efforts by Kangai to get his severance package have hit a snag, after the High Court dismissed his application.

Kangai was appointed Managing Director at the founding of NetOne when the former Posts and Telecommunications Corporation of Zimbabwe (PTC) was of disbanded to create TelOne, NetOne and Zimpost.

In March 2016, Kangai was suspended for three months from his role as CEO following allegations of corruption at the company.

He was eventually fired, and Kangai even tried in vain to overturn the board’s decision to sack him, but failed.

Meanwhile, Kangai has been seeking a package from the company, hence the court application.

Zwnews